Why you cry, girl asks helper after family surprises her with birthday treat

While many people celebrate their birthdays, not everyone is able to do so.

A domestic helper named Ruenah was recently moved to tears after her employers planned a birthday surprise for her.

Not wanting to miss a second of her reaction, they filmed the celebration. In an Instagram video posted last Sunday (Feb 6), Ruenah was seen tearing up after she opened the door for the family of four returning home.

As they entered the flat, their elder daughter could be seen presenting Ruenah with a chocolate cake while the family sang her a birthday song.

The helper was so touched by the thoughtful gesture, she fell to the floor as she wiped away her tears.

"You not baby anymore [sic]. Why you cry?" the girl asked.

Besides the cake, the family also bought her McDonald's as a birthday treat.

According to Ruenah's employers, she never celebrated her birthday due to financial constraints, so it was nothing more than an ordinary day for her.

However, they felt that it was a special day that called for a celebration. Her employers said: "Every human deserve to be loved regardless who they are [sic]. Whether they are your employee or your family."

In August last year, a Filipino domestic helper was similarly brought to tears after her employers bought a smartphone for her birthday.

