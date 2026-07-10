Woman alleges peeping incident at temporary bathroom in Yew Tee

A woman was left shaken after allegedly spotting someone peering through a hole while she was using a temporary female toilet during Home Improvement Programme (HIP) works at her home in Yew Tee.

In a Facebook post on Friday (July 10), user Nahk Naze shared her account of the incident, which she said took place at the temporary shower facilities serving Blocks 563 and 564 along Chua Chu Kang Street 52.

According to the post, she noticed a hole in the toilet wall and allegedly saw someone behind it. When she shouted, she saw someone run away.

Nahk Naze alleged that the hole "was deliberately made to peep" and that it led to a storage area accessible only to workers.

In an update posted in the comments, Nahk Naze said HDB officers visited Block 563 at about 11.30am on Friday, after the incident was reported to them.

It is unclear if a police report has been lodged.

Similar incident in Serangoon

In a separate incident, a woman raised concerns after discovering two holes in the wall of a temporary toilet during HIP works at her Serangoon home.

In a Xiaohongshu post on June 20, she urged other women to stay vigilant, saying one of the holes was at about chest height and that she only noticed them while showering late at night after work.

After discovering that one of the holes was completely see-through, she tried to cover it with toilet paper.

She alleged that someone then attempted to block the hole with a "stone-like" object, prompting her to bang on the wall and shout expletives before noticing the second hole had also been blocked shortly afterwards.

HDB subsequently sealed the holes, following the resident's feedback.

'Unacceptable'

In the Yew Tee incident, many commenters urged the family to lodge a police report so that authorities could "launch a formal investigation", with several describing the alleged incident as "unacceptable" and "a crime".

Another commenter urged the family not to "just ignore" the matter.

"Demand an investigation. They have CCTVs around," one netizen wrote.

AsiaOne has reached out to Nahk Naze, HDB and the police for comment.

helmy.saat@asiaone.com