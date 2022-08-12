Woman responds to allegations she is a prostitute after video of her blocking car in Geylang goes viral

When a video of this woman blocking a car from leaving in Geylang went viral on Tuesday (Aug 9), it sparked a flurry of comments online about her behaviour, with some comparing her to the infamous Tuas Second Link woman who blocked and threw a number plate onto a car's windscreen.

In this Geylang case however, some netizens even accused her of being a prostitute who was denied payment for sexual services to the male driver.

This woman has come forward lamenting that she has being ridiculed on social media and that the false rumours have made her feel very aggrieved.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News on Thursday (Aug 11), the woman, who wanted to be named as Lisa, said: "I am the victim of this incident. The video does not tell the whole story."

"People make assumptions without knowing the real situation which makes me very sad. I must come forward to clarify the truth."

The 40-year-old Vietnamese shared that on the day of the incident, after taking her daughter to volunteer at a temple, she had waited at the roadside along Lorong 35 Geylang for her husband to pick them up.

While using her mobile phone, her foot was crushed by a Mercedes, Lisa claimed, while adding that she tried to reason with the male driver after he demanded to know why she did not move aside for him.

"I tried to reason with him, but he pushed me and kept provoking me to hit him," Lisa said.

9aug2022 lor 35 geylang #SLH8966S mercedes c180 dangerous driving with intention to run down a person. lady fail to block mercedes from moving off after quarrel https://youtu.be/e1H9Sg8LnLU Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

In a minute-long video of the heated argument that was first shared on TikTok, the driver was heard saying to Lisa, "This is Singapore, this is not China," before getting into the car.

Lisa was later seen standing in front of the bonnet while making a phone call, but she had to move aside as the car sped off and drove away.

After the video of the incident was shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, several netizens ridiculed the woman for her "crazy" attempts to stop the driver from leaving.

In her interview with Shin Min, Lisa said she had alerted the police following the incident.

ALSO READ: Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road

chingshijie@asiaone.com