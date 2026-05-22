'Very heavy traffic' expected at land checkpoints during Hari Raya Haji, Vesak Day weekend and June school holidays

If you are thinking of heading across Woodlands or Tuas checkpoints during the upcoming Hari Raya Haji (May 27), Vesak Day (June 1) long weekend and the June school holidays, be prepared for “very heavy traffic”.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Friday (May 22) advised motorists to expect heavy traffic at both checkpoints from 26 May to 28 June 2026, adding that security checks have also been stepped up since Feb 28 in light of the heightened global security environment.

"Travellers should therefore expect longer waiting time during peak travel periods,” the authority said.

Citing data from the recent Labour Day long weekend from April 30 to May 3, ICA stated that more than 2 million travellers crossed both land checkpoints, with close to 580,000 travellers crossing on April 30 alone.

According to ICA, car travellers experienced waiting times of up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia during the peak hours.

Travel during non-peak hours

Those intending to travel through Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints should plan their journey ahead and consider travelling during non-peak hours such as early mornings and late evenings.

They may also check the Land Transport Authority’s One Motoring website and ICA’s social media pages for the latest traffic information.

Using QR codes generated via the MyICA mobile app can also allow travellers to enjoy “faster and more convenient” immigration clearance.

Motorcyclists and their pillions travelling through Woodlands Checkpoint can also use facial clearance at automated clearance lanes.

Motorists are reminded to cooperate with ICA officers, observe lane discipline and follow traffic rules. Those caught queue cutting will be directed to re-queue from the back of the line.

During an enforcement operation at Woodlands Checkpoint over the Labour Day long weekend, 19 motorists were caught for various traffic offences during stepped up enforcement operations at Woodlands Checkpoint. They were referred to the Traffic Police for further action.

Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles intending to enter Singapore must settle outstanding fines with the respective Singapore Government agencies or they will be denied entry into Singapore from Nov 2.

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editor@asiaone.com