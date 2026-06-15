PM Wong urges cities to work together amid global challenges; launches speaker series in honour of late Liu Thai Ker

Cities will feel the pressure as its residents experience the effects of rising geopolitical tensions and rapid technological changes, but they can find common ground, exchange practical ideas, and learn from one another's experiences, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

"In an increasingly fragmented world, the connections we are building matter more than ever," PM Wong said, noting that while cities may differ in size, history and circumstances, they share a common purpose of improving lives for their residents.

He was speaking at the 10th World Cities Summit held at Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre on Monday (June 15) morning.

Cities at the frontline of challenges

He pointed out that cities are at the frontline of humanity's challenges: "When the world is under strain, cities feel the impact first."

PM Wong noted that city leaders contend with similar challenges.

These include: ensuring that people are not left behind as the use of technology becomes more pervasive; bringing people of different backgrounds together while maintaining social cohesion; and, keeping cities sustainable and liveable while meeting growing infrastructure needs.

Acknowledging that there are no "perfect answers or silver bullets", he said that every city must navigate its own constraints and tap on unique strengths to find answers, adding that difficult trade-offs are unavoidable.

But cities can learn from one another's experiences.

"Such city-to-city cooperation matters more than ever in a world that feels more divided and fragmented.

"Between countries, governments may not always see eye to eye on every geopolitical issue. But cities can still find common ground, exchange practical ideas, and learn from one another’s experiences."

Sharing's Singapore's developmental story, the prime minister told city leaders in attendance that the city-state's approach is to balance competing priorities, often defying easy categorisation.

"From the very beginning, we have been guided not by ideology, but by pragmatism. We try different approaches, keep what works, and change what does not.

"Above all, we focus on what will deliver the best outcomes for Singapore and Singaporeans," he explained.

PM Wong went on to illustrate Singapore's approach by sharing examples of how the country protects natural and cultural heritage amid economic growth; take a more "active role" in allocating resources such as public housing; and an emphasis on partnerships and ground-up community participation such as the "Age Well" neighbourhoods.

Launch of Liu Thai Ker distinguished speaker series

But cities must continuously learn, adapt and improve as circumstances change.

"Ultimately, city planning is not about pursuing a fixed blueprint. It is a continuing process of learning, adapting and improving," he said, adding that cities succeed when they remain open to new ideas, while staying anchored to enduring principles.

Noting the role played by the late Dr Liu Thai Ker, Singapore's former chief planner, in the country's planning journey and that of cities around the world, PM Wong announced the the launch of the Liu Thai Ker distinguished speaker series.

The series aims to inspire new generations of urban leaders, focused on thoughtful, people-centred city building.

Its inaugural session will be held later this year in Singapore.

Wrapping up the speech, PM Wong urged cities to continue to learn from one another, while adapting boldly and working together, noting that today's challenges, while complex, are not insurmountable.

"In doing so, our cities can become not just places where challenges are felt most acutely, but places where some of the world's most important solutions are forged."

[[nid:738050]]

editor@asiaone.com