'Wrestling champion' Kurt Tay accepts stranger's challenge to fight at void deck, now under police probe

After getting into a 'brawl' with Steven Lim over a bowl of ramen last October, online personality and self-proclaimed 'wrestling champion' Kurt Tay has gotten into another fight, landing him in some trouble with the authorities.

The 40-year-old security guard told AsiaOne that he was called down to the Woodlands Police Division Headquarters on Wednesday (July 6) after a video of him fighting another man, Loh Jia Hung, at a void deck went viral.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Tay said that Loh had been repeatedly taunting him and challenging him to a fight.

Tay had originally uploaded footage of the fight on his YouTube channel on Tuesday (June 5) but has removed it upon the request of the police, he told AsiaOne.

However, the video has been re-uploaded by netizens on YouTube. Clips of the video have also appeared on Instagram.

Explaining what happened at the police station to AsiaOne, Tay said: "They took my statement...the Investigation Officer (IO) told me I was not supposed to [be] sparring at the void deck."

Tay said that IO told him that the "consent form" produced by Loh was not official and did not legalise the planned fight.

The document (below) signed by both parties is an indemnity form to waive Tay's right of legal action in the event of personal injury resulting from the fight.

A copy of the consent form that was posted on Loh's Instagram. The post has since been deleted. PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more information.

On his personal Instagram page, Loh had posted some screenshots of his exchange with Tay and briefly explained why he wanted to fight the self-proclaimed 'wrestling champion'.

"It is insulting to those who participate in combat sports when people like him claim to be able to 'beat 5 men' or whatever. I don't think I'm particularly good, but certainly ok enough to beat Kurt. Just thought I'd have some fun while I'm still young."

Not wanting to "lose face", Tay accepted his challenge — despite having no martial arts experience.

He said he met Loh at about 6pm at Yishun MRT on Tuesday, and the pair headed to a nearby HDB block.

In the video which was posted on YouTube, Tay can be seen attempting to use some wrestling moves on Loh, who simply pushed him to the ground.

Loh, on the other hand, managed to land a few blows on Tay, causing some injuries.

Taking stock of the damage, Tay said: "My lip was bleeding, my finger is swollen and there are some bruises on my left elbow and stomach."

That being said, Tay acknowledged that Loh did not use "full force" on him. "I think he just wanted to humiliate and embarrass me, not injure me."

AsiaOne has reached out to Loh, who declined to comment on the incident.

