Yishun murder: Suspect remanded further for medical examination

The Singaporean man suspected of murdering a 30-year-old Vietnamese woman outside a HDB flat in Yishun has been ordered to be remanded further for medical examination.

Koh Ah Hwee, 66, appeared in court on Thursday (Oct 9) via video link, reported CNA.

The prosecutor, noting that Koh faces a High Court charge, asked for Koh to be remanded at Changi Prison's medical centre for medical examination.

Koh's next court date is now set for Oct 30.

He is accused of murdering Nguyen Phuong Tra by stabbing her in the chest with a knife at about 7.25pm on Sept 24. Nguyen later died in hospital.

The fatal attack on Sept 24 is suspected to have been triggered by a noise dispute between Koh and Nguyen's family, who lived in a unit above his.

On Oct 6, Koh was taken back to the alleged crime scene at Block 323 Yishun Central where he was questioned for more than an hour by police investigators.

If found guilty of murder, Koh faces the death penalty.

