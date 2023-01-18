Yishun supermarket shopper chides elderly uncle for 'shaking leg' on grocery basket, gets called 'siao' instead

Disgusted by what she saw at a supermarket in Yishun, this shopper called an elderly man out for his inconsiderate behaviour.

But in a Facebook post shared on the Complaint Singapore group on Tuesday (Jan 17), Mei Ling said that she was told off instead.

The incident happened at a Sheng Siong outlet located along Yishun Street 81, according to the unhappy shopper.

Accompanying photos showed an uncle in slippers stepping on a basket full of groceries while waiting in line at the cashier.

Mei Ling said: "I told the uncle nicely this is a grocery basket, and is used mainly to put food, fruits and vegetables.

"He asked me back, if I'm 'siao' (crazy). So far, no one has said anything about his behaviour."

Responding to a netizen's comment on whether the man was stepping or pushing the basket with his leg, Mei Ling said that he was "shaking his leg".

"You know, like some men like to shake their legs when they have nothing to do," she added.

Other netizens in the comments were equally annoyed with this man's behaviour.

"You deserve a pat on the back for pointing out his unhygienic behaviour," a netizen said, while another pointed out that what the man did was "very common".

Inconsiderate behaviour

Other shoppers had been previously called out for displaying inconsiderate behaviour in supermarkets.

In Dec 2021, a man was caught opening multiple boxes of kiwi fruits at a FairPrice outlet in Choa Chu Kang Lot 1.

The man would press the fruits and exchange them between boxes, according to a netizen who filmed the 12-second video.

There were mixed reactions with some netizens questioning if the man should face punishment for his actions, while others felt that the onus is on the supermarkets to seal their products better.

And in April last year, a shopper was seen having a heated conversation with several FairPrice Finest staff.

The woman claimed that she saw a man opening a supposedly sealed product inside the supermarket.

In a TikTok video, the staff patiently explained that the cap or seal in the product was "already not sealed up".

"So, all these things, if they are not sealed up, can just open them, is it? Are you telling me that?" the woman sniped back in the video, while threatening to call the police.

