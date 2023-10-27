You again? Exasperated bus driver threatens to call police on notorious woman putting feet up on handlebar

Despite getting the police called on her for being inconsiderate on the bus in February, it seems like this passenger hasn't learnt her lesson.

A video of a confrontation between the unruly and defiant passenger and another bus captain was uploaded on social media by Singapore Incidents on Friday (Oct 27).

In the clip, the female passenger, donning a visor and a jacket, was seen taking a nap at the back of the bus while propping both her legs onto a handlebar.

It is not known when or which bus service the incident took place at.

The latter part of the clip shows the bus captain asking her to put her feet down. "Like this, correct or not?" he asked the passenger, pointing to her feet.

He also gestured towards a sticker pasted on the side of the bus urging commuters not to put their feet up and remarked: "You saw the sticker there or not?"

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy4jMK1y9_n/[/embed]

Rudely woken from her nap, the passenger angrily retorted: "You see your bus driver uniform or not? So I put [my feet] down, what you want? [sic]"

As the bus captain turns his back on her, the woman placed her feet onto the empty seat in front of her.

Seemingly left with no options, the bus driver simply said: "I call the police ah."

In January this year, a passenger called this woman out for putting up her feet against the frame of the bus window.

The kerfuffle was captured on video and uploaded to TikTok. In the video, the man tells the woman in Hokkien: "The issue is, this is not your home auntie, do you know?"

"So what if I put my feet up, it's none of your business. This is also not your home," she replied.

A month later, Stomp reported that this same woman had gotten into a similar altercation with another bus driver for propping her feet up on the handlebar.

"The bus driver politely told the lady to put her feet down, but she refused and said he could call the police if it was an issue. And so the driver stopped along Bukit Batok Road and called the police," an eyewitness told Stomp.

'Should be punished'

The recent video was met with many comments from netizens calling out the woman for being inconsiderate.

"How to press the bell?" wondered one netizen.

AsiaOne has contacted SBS Transit for more information.

READ ALSO: 'This is not your home, auntie': Man gets into heated debate with woman who put feet up by bus window

claudiatan@asiaone.com