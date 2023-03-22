You shall not pass: Man misses bus at Clementi, stands in middle of bay to block next one

Upset that he had missed the bus earlier, this man decided to take things in his own hands.

In a Facebook video shared by Beh Chia Lor on March 18, it showed the commuter standing in the middle of the bus bay.

While bus service 197 was pulling to a stop, the man began walking back to the curb - causing the vehicle to brake several times.

The bus driver also honked at him several times, according to the post.

The bus eventually stopped more than a metre from the curb.

"Saw this yesterday 17 Mar 2023 at 2.20pm at Clementi AYE bus stop. Guy was too busy on his phone didn't realize bus had... Posted by Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road on Friday, March 17, 2023

The incident happened on March 17 along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), according to the Facebook post's caption.

The post said: "Guy was too busy on his phone and didn't realise the bus had come. No one flagged it down so its driver just drove past the stop.

"Guy got angry, decided to stand in the bay at the edge of AYE. When the next bus came, he stood in front to block it."

In the comments, several netizens criticised his reckless and weird behaviour.

In Jan 2019, a woman was seen blocking a double-decker bus from moving off.

According to the Facebook video about the incident, the commuter did so after she had missed her intended stop.

Last night when I was going home after a long day's at work, I had to encounter this irresponsible behaviour affecting... Posted by Pravin Kumar on Saturday, January 26, 2019

The video has garnered over 760,000 views and 16,000 shares with many of the 800 comments slamming the woman for her selfish behaviour.

