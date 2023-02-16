'Your mouth got gold?' Man gets flak for way he handled inconsiderate bus passengers

The bad thing about public transport is that it can get painfully crowded, especially during peak periods.

And what makes it worse? Inconsiderate commuters.

On Tuesday (Feb 14), one man, who goes by the username Rayleelm, took to TikTok to complain about his experience with some passengers.

He was onboard a crowded bus when he noticed that four people seated towards the front of the vehicle were only occupying the seats right next to the aisle, leaving those empty seats right by the windows harder to access.

The four commuters were all focused on their phones and seemingly did not offer to move in for others to sit on those inner seats.

These seats also happen to be priority seats meant for pregnant women, families with young children, the handicapped and elderly folk.

"I feel that it is only common sense to give way when the bus is full, but apparently, people think that there's no need to make way no matter how crowded the bus is till someone says 'excuse me'," he pointed out.

However, not everyone agreed with his frustrations.

In the comments section of the same video shared on Singapore_incidents' Instagram page, several netizens questioned the man's intentions for posting the video, and also asked why he didn't take the initiative to approach those commuters to make way.

A few said that there is no harm in asking for a seat and saying "excuse me".

But one netizen also pointed out this was a very mild case and there are worse commuters who fall asleep on the outside seats.

According to SBS Transit's website, priority seats on buses are available at the front of the bus.

"If no seats are available, please ask for a seat if you need it," they advised.

Called out for putting feet up by bus window

Earlier in January, one woman was called out for her uncivil behaviour after she put her feet up against the window of a bus.

This led to her getting into a heated argument with a fellow commuter, who berated her for her lack of civic-mindedness.

"The issue is, this is not your home auntie, do you know?" said the man loudly in Hokkien, to which the woman retorted in a mix of dialect and Mandarin.

Commenters on the incident mostly took the side of the male commuter.

One also said that the bus driver should have intervened to stop the woman.

