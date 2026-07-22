Zaqy Mohamad joins PAP's top leadership body, replaces Faishal Ibrahim as Malay Affairs Bureau chairman

Senior Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad has been elected to the People's Action Party's (PAP) Central Executive Committee (CEC), with effect from Wednesday (July 22).
The 38th PAP CEC also appointed Zaqy as the chairperson of the PAP Malay Affairs Bureau, taking over from Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim, according to the party's media release.
The CEC also thanked Assoc Prof Faishal for his contributions to the party and Singapore.
Below is the complete CEC list and HQ Executive Committee:
38th CEC
|Chairman
|Desmond Lee
|Vice Chairman
|Masagos Zulkifli
|Secretary-General
|Lawrence Wong
|Assistant Secretary-General
|Chan Chun Sing
|Treasurer
|Ong Ye Kung
|Assistant Treasurer
|Chee Hong Tat
|Organising Secretaries
|Grace Fu
Edwin Tong
|Members (in alphabetical order)
|Desmond Choo
Indranee Rajah
K Shanmugam
Lam Pin Min
Lee Hsien Loong
Ng Chee Meng
Sim Ann
Tan See Leng
Vivian Balakrishnan
Zaqy Mohamad
HQ Executive Committee
|Chair, HQ Executive Committee
|Chan Chun Sing
|Assistant Organising Secretaries (in
alphabetical order)
|Alex Yam
Desmond Tan Kok Ming
Low Yen Ling
Tan Kiat How
|Chairperson, PAP Seniors Group (PAPSG)
|Tan See Leng
|Chairperson, PAP Malay Affairs Bureau (MAB)
|Zaqy Mohamad
|Chairperson, PAP Women’s Wing (WW)
|Sim Ann
|Chairperson, Young PAP (YP)
|Alvin Tan
|Chairperson, PAP Mental Health Group
|Janil Puthucheary
|Chairperson, PAP Policy Forum Council (PPF)
|Chee Hong Tat
|Chairperson, PAP Climate Action Group
|Koh Poh Koon
As the new Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Zaqy has pledged to do his best to serve the community, saying he will continue engaging with members of Singapore's Muslim community to better understand their needs.
He assumed the role after Assoc Prof Faishal Ibrahim resigned, acknowledging that his conduct in his interactions with a woman fell short of the standards expected of a political office holder.
While police found no criminal offence had been committed, Assoc Prof Faishal said he would step away from politics to focus on his family.
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