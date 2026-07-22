Zaqy Mohamad joins PAP's top leadership body, replaces Faishal Ibrahim as Malay Affairs Bureau chairman

Senior Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad has been elected to the People's Action Party's (PAP) Central Executive Committee (CEC), with effect from Wednesday (July 22).

The 38th PAP CEC also appointed Zaqy as the chairperson of the PAP Malay Affairs Bureau, taking over from Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim, according to the party's media release.

The CEC also thanked Assoc Prof Faishal for his contributions to the party and Singapore.

Below is the complete CEC list and HQ Executive Committee:

38th CEC

Chairman Desmond Lee Vice Chairman Masagos Zulkifli Secretary-General Lawrence Wong Assistant Secretary-General Chan Chun Sing Treasurer Ong Ye Kung Assistant Treasurer Chee Hong Tat Organising Secretaries Grace Fu

Edwin Tong Members (in alphabetical order) Desmond Choo

Indranee Rajah

K Shanmugam

Lam Pin Min

Lee Hsien Loong

Ng Chee Meng

Sim Ann

Tan See Leng

Vivian Balakrishnan

Zaqy Mohamad

HQ Executive Committee

Chair, HQ Executive Committee Chan Chun Sing Assistant Organising Secretaries (in

alphabetical order) Alex Yam

Desmond Tan Kok Ming

Low Yen Ling

Tan Kiat How Chairperson, PAP Seniors Group (PAPSG) Tan See Leng Chairperson, PAP Malay Affairs Bureau (MAB) Zaqy Mohamad Chairperson, PAP Women’s Wing (WW) Sim Ann Chairperson, Young PAP (YP) Alvin Tan Chairperson, PAP Mental Health Group Janil Puthucheary Chairperson, PAP Policy Forum Council (PPF) Chee Hong Tat Chairperson, PAP Climate Action Group Koh Poh Koon

As the new Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Zaqy has pledged to do his best to serve the community, saying he will continue engaging with members of Singapore's Muslim community to better understand their needs.

He assumed the role after Assoc Prof Faishal Ibrahim resigned, acknowledging that his conduct in his interactions with a woman fell short of the standards expected of a political office holder.

While police found no criminal offence had been committed, Assoc Prof Faishal said he would step away from politics to focus on his family.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com