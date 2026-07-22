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Zaqy Mohamad joins PAP's top leadership body, replaces Faishal Ibrahim as Malay Affairs Bureau chairman

Zaqy Mohamad joins PAP's top leadership body, replaces Faishal Ibrahim as Malay Affairs Bureau chairman
Senior Minister of State for Defence and Sustainability Zaqy Mohamad takes over the Muslim Affairs portfolio after Assoc Prof Faishal Ibrahim resigned.
PHOTO: AsiaOne file
PUBLISHED ONJuly 22, 2026 10:00 AMBYHelmy Sa'at

Senior Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad has been elected to the People's Action Party's (PAP) Central Executive Committee (CEC), with effect from Wednesday (July 22).

The 38th PAP CEC also appointed Zaqy as the chairperson of the PAP Malay Affairs Bureau, taking over from Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim, according to the party's media release.

The CEC also thanked Assoc Prof Faishal for his contributions to the party and Singapore.

Below is the complete CEC list and HQ Executive Committee:

38th CEC

ChairmanDesmond Lee
Vice Chairman Masagos Zulkifli 
Secretary-General Lawrence Wong
Assistant Secretary-GeneralChan Chun Sing
TreasurerOng Ye Kung
Assistant TreasurerChee Hong Tat
Organising SecretariesGrace Fu 
Edwin Tong
Members (in alphabetical order)Desmond Choo
Indranee Rajah
K Shanmugam
Lam Pin Min
Lee Hsien Loong
Ng Chee Meng
Sim Ann
Tan See Leng
Vivian Balakrishnan
Zaqy Mohamad

HQ Executive Committee

Chair, HQ Executive CommitteeChan Chun Sing
Assistant Organising Secretaries (in 
alphabetical order)		Alex Yam
Desmond Tan Kok Ming
Low Yen Ling
Tan Kiat How
Chairperson, PAP Seniors Group (PAPSG)Tan See Leng
Chairperson, PAP Malay Affairs Bureau (MAB)Zaqy Mohamad
Chairperson, PAP Women’s Wing (WW)Sim Ann
Chairperson, Young PAP (YP)Alvin Tan
Chairperson, PAP Mental Health GroupJanil Puthucheary
Chairperson, PAP Policy Forum Council (PPF)Chee Hong Tat
Chairperson, PAP Climate Action GroupKoh Poh Koon

As the new Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Zaqy has pledged to do his best to serve the community, saying he will continue engaging with members of Singapore's Muslim community to better understand their needs.

He assumed the role after Assoc Prof Faishal Ibrahim resigned, acknowledging that his conduct in his interactions with a woman fell short of the standards expected of a political office holder.

While police found no criminal offence had been committed, Assoc Prof Faishal said he would step away from politics to focus on his family.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com

Zaqy MohamadMuslimscommunitySingapore PoliticiansMuhammad Faishal IbrahimPeople's Action Party
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