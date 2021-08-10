Zhng-ed bicycle, half-naked dancing and other patriotic antics during the National Day weekend

For most, the long weekend was a time for rest, reflection and a respite from the working week.

But not for these revellers who personally took Singapore's 56th birthday celebrations a notch higher – with one even dressing up for the occasion. Here are some of the better ones (we think).

One patriotic cyclist made sure he could be heard and seen at night by installing colourful, blinking lights and an amped-up music speaker on his ride, blasting the tune of Stand up for Singapore.

We're not too sure how the folks in the hood felt about the loud music though.

Dancing is a good way to let loose and celebrate. This half-naked man — with his bicycle, adorned with miniature Singapore flags — was spotted grooving at Marina Bay Sands without any care to those around him.

Talent is no match for effort, even without matching shoes.

Location: Marina Bay waterfront. Check. Attire: White pants and red blouse. Check. Flag? Not quite. Perhaps this woman was getting ready for Indonesia's Independence Day a week later.

Yet another patriotic cyclist was spotted riding with the Singapore flag near Yio Chu Kang road, though we wish he'd wear a helmet and be a bit more careful on the roads.

Humans don't have a monopoly celebrating Singapore's independence day and we can count on Timothy, the Sulcata Tortoise from ACRES, to enjoy his red, white and green national day-themed meal.

Last, but definitely not least, we have the famous otters who can teach us a thing or two about posing with flags — with just enough time to practise before the actual National Day Parade on Aug 21.

