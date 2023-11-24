Zimbabwean learns MBS 'is where the boat is' from Singaporean housemates

Confused, fascinated and even 'shook'. One foreigner recently went through an emotional rollercoaster while learning what Singapore is all about.

Taking to TikTok on Wednesday (Nov 22), Dinah Amirah, a Singaporean who is living in New Zealand, shared a video about her dinner-time conversation with Ted, a new housemate from Zimbabwe.

"Point of view, your housemate from Africa learns about Singapore," the 23-year-old wrote.

Polishing off a plate of chicken rice that a fellow Singaporean housemate prepared, Ted first asked what type of rice it was.

When the Zimbabwean was told that the capital of Singapore is 'Singapore', he shook his hand and sighed, saying "I don't understand this".

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@dee.n4h/video/7303818780965178625?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7252157227077830162[/embed]

But Ted seemed to know about one of the tourist attractions in Singapore.

"Marine Parade is where that boat is?" He asked, while referring to the iconic design of Marina Bay Sands.

Hearing more nuggets of information about our country, Ted appeared shocked by how some were able to catch the Singapore Grand Prix for free.

"So you guys don't pay for the F1 Grand Prix? You can just see it from your house?"

Well, there's some truth to what he's saying. There were past instances of race fans finding ingenious ways to catch F1 live without paying for it.

"Man, I would kill to go to the Grand Prix," the Zimbabwean said.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Friday (Nov 24), Dinah said that Ted's reaction was typical of how foreigners would react when they learn about Singapore for the first time.

"Even my colleague who works at the food truck was baffled by Singapore," she said. "But this dude from Africa is just very theatrical and his reaction was on another level.

"I was laughing the whole time."

After their chat, Ted now knows that Marina Bay Sands, and not Marine Parade, is "where the boat is at", Dinah quipped.

Her video has since garnered over 110,000 views on TikTok, where several netizens shared that they were similarly tickled by Ted's reactions.

"So innocent and adorable," one of them wrote, while another said that the video made him laugh.

"Yes, MBS is in Marine Parade," a netizen said, adding multiple 'tears of joy' emojis.

Well, at least Ted knew that the hotel wasn't in Tennessee.

