4 dead in shelling incidents in Ukraine, officials say

Firefighters work at a residential building damaged by shelling during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, March 30, 2022.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 10, 2025 1:13 AM

Four people were killed on Thursday (Jan 7) in instances of shelling in Ukraine, one blamed on Russia's military, the other on Ukrainian forces, regional officials said.

In Donetsk region, the focal point of Russia's slow advance westward along the front line, regional governor Vadym Filaskhin said on Telegram that two people were killed when Russian forces shelled the town of Siversk.

Further south, in a Russian-controlled area of Zaporizhzhia region, two people were killed when the town of Kamyanka-Dniprovska came under Ukrainian fire, the Russia-appointed governor, Yevgeny Belitsky wrote on Telegram.

The town is located on a large reservoir along the Dnipro River, which bisects Ukraine, not far from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.

Reuters could not independently confirm battlefield accounts from either side.

UkraineRussia-Ukraine conflictdeathsWars and conflicts
