Countries that offer a 'golden visa' in exchange for investments

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Feb 25) suggested the possibility of substituting a current visa programme for foreign investors with a "gold card" that could be purchased for US$5 million (S$6.7 million), offering a pathway to American citizenship.

Trump intends to replace the current "EB-5" immigrant investor programme, which mandates a minimum investment of US$800,000 for obtaining permanent residency in the US

Often referred to as "residence by investment" or a "golden visa," such programmes enable high net-worth individuals to acquire temporary or permanent residency in a foreign country.

Here is a list of major countries that offer golden visas to attract investments from wealthy individuals:

European Union

Greece: Introduced a programme in 2013 that allows foreign individuals to obtain permanent residence permits in Greece.

These permits require a minimum real estate investment of some 250,000 euros (S$350,850) and must be renewed every five years.

Malta: Grants citizenship to foreign individuals who contribute to the country's economic development. Requires individuals to contribute at least 600,000 euros for a minimum residence period of 36 months.

Italy: The scheme is designed for foreign investors committed to making a significant contribution to the economy, granting them Italian residence and visa-free access to Europe's open-border Schengen Area. Requires a minimum investment ranging from 250,000 to two million euros, depending on the risk associated with the investment.

Cyprus: Offers golden visas to foreign nationals who have invested a minimum of 300,000 euros.

Middle East

United Arab Emirates: Allows foreign nationals to make a minimum investment of two million dirhams (S$729,600) into the Gulf country and apply for a residence permit, also known as a UAE golden visa.

Caribbean

Dominica: Requires making a minimum economic contribution of US$200,000 to the country. In exchange, applicants and their families are granted full citizenship.

Grenada: Requires applicants to make a minimum economic contribution of US$235,000 to the country. Allows visa holders to travel to Grenada, China, Russia, Singapore, Britain and Europe's Schengen Area, among others.

St Kitts and Nevis: Established in 1984, it requires applicants to make a minimum economic contribution of US$250,000 to the country. In exchange, they and their families are granted full citizenship.

Saint Lucia: The Citizenship by Investment Programme requires applicants to make a minimum economic contribution of US$240,000 to the country. In exchange, and subject to a stringent application process and due diligence checks, the applicants and their families are granted full citizenship.

Antigua and Barbuda: To qualify for citizenship, the main applicant must be over 18 years of age and have made a minimum contribution of US$230,000.

Other countries

Thailand: Offers the Thailand Privilege Residence Programme which grants applicants the right to residence for up to 20 years and access to privileged services and benefits with a minimum investment of 650,000 baht (S$25,727).

Additionally, for a minimum investment of 50,000 baht, it offers the Long Term Residence Programme which allows individuals to live and work in the country for up to 10 years with reduced administrative requirements and tax benefits.

Indonesia: Launched a long-term visa scheme in 2024 intended to attract foreign investors, with contributions of up to US$10 million giving them a 10-year visa and access to Southeast Asia's largest economy.

