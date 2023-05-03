Daily round-up: Trio jailed for applying strong glue on their palms to steal casino chips from MBS patrons — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Trio jailed for applying strong glue on their palms to steal casino chips from MBS patrons

Three men who applied strong glue to their hands to steal chips from casino patrons were on Tuesday handed prison sentences.

Chinese nationals Huang Chunsheng, 50, Jiang Renjing, 55, and Zheng Jiansheng, 64, had each pleaded guilty to a theft charge... » READ MORE

2. 'Making a small AV is very satisfying to me': Half-Malaysian Alice Wong becomes Hong Kong's 2nd AV actress

PHOTO: Twitter/Alice Wong

The Asian adult video (AV) industry has been renewed with Malaysian blood.

Hong Kong-Malaysian Alice Wong has officially joined the AV industry and become Hong Kong's second AV star since Erena So... » READ MORE

3. A $100b city turned into a ghost town

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The world's most expensive monument to overconfidence is nearer than you think... » READ MORE

4. Chicken rice battle: Thai woman says Bangkok's version is better than Singapore's

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/munchiesbybon

Chicken rice is considered a culinary treasure in Singapore, so it is no surprise that you can find superb versions of it here.

Or so we thought... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com