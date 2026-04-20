Daily roundup: 17 HDB neighbourhoods to receive upgrading under $130m renewal programme — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 17 HDB neighbourhoods to receive upgrading under $130m renewal programme

A total of 17 Housing and Development Board (HDB) neighbourhoods will undergo upgrading works under the latest batch of Neighbourhood Renewal Programme (NRP), announced National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat at a community event in Sembawang on Saturday (April 18).

The works, which are expected to cost more than $130 million, will benefit about 20,000 HDB households across Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah, Bukit Panjang, Chai Chee, Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Jurong, Sembawang, Sengkang, Serangoon, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun... » READ MORE

2. Netizens send virtual gifts to stranded Malaysian motorcyclist who got free repairs from kind mechanic at midnight

A Malaysian motorcyclist stranded by the roadside had his bike repaired for free after the mechanic noticed that he did not have enough money.

After a video of the touching encounter went viral, netizens rallied in support of the motorcyclist, named Dicky, by sending virtual gifts on his TikTok live stream and messages of encouragement online... » READ MORE

3. Stitching a future beyond fast fashion: How this student is pushing back by upcycling clothes

In a world where cheap clothing is just a tap away, Nurul Fadhilah Kamal is choosing to create and recycle instead of overbuying.

A pair of sharp fabric scissors, a frayed denim mini skirt, an old sewing machine passed down from her grandmother, some needles, and her Pinterest board. That's all the 21-year-old Singapore Polytechnic student needed to sew together a bag she proudly calls her own... » READ MORE

4. Star Awards 2026: Emerald Hill bags 11 wins, 4 actors to receive All-Time Favourite Artiste next year

The 31st edition of Star Awards 2026 was held today (April 19) at The Theatre at Mediacorp.

Special guests and award presenters included Chinese actor-singer Luo Yunxi, Hong Kong stars Julian Cheung, Ada Choi and Bowie Lam as well as Taiwanese host Kevin Tsai and actor Jasper Liu... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com