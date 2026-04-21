Daily roundup: 2 Chinese nationals suspected of theft at VivoCity brought back to crime scene — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 2 Chinese nationals suspected of theft at VivoCity brought back to crime scene

Two of the four Chinese nationals arrested for their alleged involvement in a series of theft cases were brought back to the scene of the alleged crime at an eatery in VivoCity shortly after 10.30am on Tuesday (April 21).

The police had received several reports of theft in the vicinity of Marina Bay Sands, Palawan Beach at Sentosa and VivoCity between April 1 and 14... » READ MORE

2. Chen Xi and wife hold wedding in Japan with family and friends from 12 countries

Loved ones from 12 countries gathered for his special day.

Local actor Chen Xi married his non-celebrity Japanese girlfriend in Singapore in July last year, and they just held their wedding in Japan.

In an Instagram post uploaded today (April 20), the 34-year-old — who is the son of celebrity couple Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen — said they celebrated their wedding in the Shinto Munakata Taisha shrine, located in Fukuoka, on April 19... » READ MORE

3. 'How many other dishes are just going to die?' Why the duo behind Museum of Food think their work is urgent

In a typical museum, artifacts and artworks are kept behind glass cases to preserve and protect them.

But things are a little different at the Museum of Food, where all exhibits are openly displayed.

"My experience with museums is that there are certain rules to follow, such as no food and no running [around]. But the difference with our museum is that guests really get to be themselves," co-founder Emily Yeo, 39, told AsiaOne in an interview on April 17... » READ MORE

4. Singaporean singer in Taiwan chases down suspicious person in theatrical mask; police find 2 knives on him

A Singaporean singer based in Taiwan was at a temple event when he noticed a man wearing a smiling theatrical mask behaving suspiciously and holding "something shiny" in his hand.

Fearful that the man might harm others, Willis Loye said he and his friends gave chase and helped subdue the suspect, who was later discovered to be carrying two knives... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com