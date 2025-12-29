Daily roundup: 2 injured after driver crashes into lamppost in Bedok — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 2 injured after 81-year-old driver allegedly mounts kerb, crashes into lamppost in Bedok

Two people were injured after an 81-year-old driver allegedly mounted the kerb and crashed his car into the roadside fencing and a lamppost in Bedok.

The incident occurred on Christmas Day around 12pm along Bedok North Street 1, outside... » READ MORE

2. Ador kicks Danielle out of NewJeans, plans to sue her family

Following a long dispute with K-pop girl group NewJeans, South Korean record label Ador has terminated its contract with Korean-Australian member Danielle.

The announcement comes a month after Haerin, 19, Hyein, 17, Minji and Hanni, both 21, and Danielle, 20, decided... » READ MORE

3. Hup Chong Yong Tau Foo owner breaks down over negative review 1 month before closure, says it was 'worst Christmas ever'

The owner of Hup Chong Yong Tau Foo, located in Toa Payoh, has said that their family have been "deeply hurt" by an online commentary criticising its pricing, just one month before it closes down for good.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Dec 26), they wrote that the piece... » READ MORE

4. Man explains why monthly $750 NSF allowance is not enough in today's economy

A man has taken to social media to argue his case that $750 a month for full-time national servicemen (NSF) is not enough in today’s economy.

In a TikTok video on Wednesday (Dec 24), the man named Sheldon said that he decided to speak up after seeing social media comments... » READ MORE

