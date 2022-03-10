Daily roundup: 2 men accused of rape after 32-year-old woman found injured in Tuas — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 2 men accused of rape after 32-year-old woman found injured in Tuas

Two men have been charged in a district court after they allegedly raped a woman in Tuas... » READ MORE

2. 'Perfect trip' gone wrong: Pornsak, Shane Pow and Kang Chengxi robbed in US

PHOTO: Instagram/Pornsak, Instagram/Kang Chengxi

Local celebrities Pornsak Prajakwit, Shane Pow and Kang Chengxi touched down in New York last month, travelling across the US while selling goods on their Facebook livestreaming platform Mdada... » READ MORE

3. Mookata eatery at Golden Mile Complex loses $6,000 worth of food due to 35-hour power outage

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Over the weekend, tenants and residents of Golden Mile Complex went through a gruelling 35 hours after the compound experienced a power outage... » READ MORE

4. Hero or zero? Man intentionally trips boy speeding down slope on bicycle to break his fall

PHOTO: Screengrabs/Facebook/Singapore Incidents

A video of a man deliberately sticking out his leg and tripping over a boy as he zoomed past on his bicycle causing him to fall over, has been generating much discussion on social media... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com