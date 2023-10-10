Daily roundup: 2 property agents fined for marketing empty BTO flats — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 2 property agents fined for marketing 'brand new' BTO flats that didn't meet 5-year MOP rule

Two property agents have been fined for marketing Build-To-Order (BTO) flats that did not fulfil their five-year minimum occupation period (MOP).... » READ MORE

2. Tourists confused after trying local carrot cake for first time

The dish's name has proven to be a little misleading to those unfamiliar with it, including travel vlogger Ken... » READ MORE

3. No doorstep delivery? Man buys over 1,000kg of clothes, gets upset over items left at void deck

After placing a sizeable clothing order, one man paid an extra $600 to have the items delivered to his doorstep. To his dismay, delivery men left the massive bags of clothing lying around at the void deck... » READ MORE

4. 'Is it possible to marry Barbie Hsu again?' Wang Xiaofei claims DJ Koo 'ran away' from Taipei

The drama between Taiwanese actress-host Barbie Hsu and her Chinese ex-husband Wang Xiaofei doesn't seem to have an end.... » READ MORE

