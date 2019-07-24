Daily roundup: 3 men in hazmat suits arrested for public nuisance at cosplay event - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​3 men in hazmat suits arrested for public nuisance at cosplay event

In their white hazmat suits, they didn't look out of place at Cosfest XVIII. After all, most attendants were cosplaying their favourite characters from anime series and video games at the event held at Downtown East... » READ MORE

2. Meet the most self-entitled pedestrian ever at Balestier Road

PHOTO: Facebook/Singapore Road Vigilante

A pedestrian crossed the road despite the traffic light not being in his favour and got very cross indeed when a driver honked at him... » READ MORE

3. DJ Bernard Lim set to remarry and adopt Thai girlfriend's niece

PHOTO: Bernard Lim

Wedding bells are ringing for Bernard Lim again. The 51-year-old radio deejay, who divorced in 2007, will remarry... » READ MORE

4. 7 subtle sales techniques Don Don Donki outlets in Singapore use to get you to spend more

PHOTO: Dollars & Sense

When Japanese retail chain Don Don Donki first opened its doors to the public in 2017, the store proved to be a huge hit among Singaporeans who flocked to buy Japanese fresh produce and exclusive imported products, try their signature baked sweet potatoes and other ready-to-eat food, and just to experience the novelty of shopping in a Japanese supermarket in Singapore... » READ MORE