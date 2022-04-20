Daily roundup: 3 SCDF officers taken to hospital after their vehicle flips over in Bartley — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 3 SCDF officers taken to hospital after their vehicle flips over in Bartley

AsiaOne was at the accident scene and saw that the wrecked SCDF vehicle had overturned on its side, and it was covered with broken tree branches... » READ MORE

2. 'I'd rather die pretty': Cynthia Koh suffered wardrobe malfunction with sexy blue dress, spent 2 hours leaning against wall

PHOTO: Instagram/Cynthia Koh

The 48-year-old turned heads when she wore a revealing outfit to the Asian Academy Creative Awards last December... » READ MORE

3. Wang Lei in war of words with Malaysian livestreamers over reward money for missing woman, Jack Neo gets involved

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Wang Lei, Screengrab/Facebook/Sunny Seow

Local getai veteran and livestreamer Wang Lei recently stepped on the toes of several Malaysian livestreamers who took issue with the 61-year-old's actions... » READ MORE

4. Woman called 'demanding b****' after ordering prawn noodles from Pasir Ris stall 15 minutes before last order

PHOTO: Screengrabs from Facebook/Complaint Singapore

She only wanted a meal but did not expect to be served attitude in addition to her prawn noodles... » READ MORE

