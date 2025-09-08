Daily roundup: 4 foreigners arrested as MOM ramps up enforcement against illegal delivery riders — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 4 foreigners arrested as MOM ramps up enforcement against illegal delivery riders

Four foreigners have been arrested for working illegally as delivery riders here, after islandwide operations conducted by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) over the past few months... » READ MORE

2. Missing teen found after over 2 months: Police

A 16-year-old girl missing for over two months has been located.

The teen, Jermaine Lim Xinyi, was last seen on July 2 at around 6.55am near 11 Rivervale Link... » READ MORE

3. Lyrics in Jay Chou's song used in sexual harassment awareness class in Taiwan university

Most students expect orientation talks and administrative briefings on their first day of school, not Jay Chou's love songs - but that's exactly what greeted students walking into a lecture on sexual harassment... » READ MORE

4. Rui En to sell artisanal mooncakes, proceeds to go to 80-year-old man and his special needs daughter

After first dipping her toes in the local F&B scene during Chinese New Year, Rui En is back and this time around, she is selling mooncakes for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival for a good cause... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com