Daily roundup: 51 stars including Donnie Yen appear in MV for Wuhan virus tribute song - and other top stories today

1. 51 stars including Alan Tam, Donnie Yen, Jay Chou appear in MV as songs abound over Wuhan virus outbreak

Footage of the stars are interspersed with heart-rending clips of medical personnel working courageously and tirelessly through the outbreak...

2. Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat

PHOTO: Facebook/Ellis Phua

In the passenger's account of the incident via a police report made, the driver had nearly gotten out of his car but in the end, sat down, apologised and continued driving...

3. Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak

PHOTO: Screengrab/AFP

Seasonal influenza has posed a greater threat in Taiwan than the coronavirus outbreak from mainland China...

4. Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

The couple voluntarily isolated themselves after a recent China trip and attended their own banquet on Feb 2 via a live-stream...