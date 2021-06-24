Daily roundup: Up to 60 per cent off, over 200 brands on Robinsons' new online store - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Up to 60 per cent off, new brands: A sneak preview of Robinsons' new online store
Robinsons, which closed its last outlet here in January, is returning as an online store... » READ MORE
2. Stunt or not? TikToker says he hid $1,000 cash in public locations, gets folks searching in bushes
PHOTO: TikTok/seathebreezee
When a TikToker said he had hidden a wad of $50 notes in an undisclosed location, the video sent some folks on a treasure hunt in the eastern side of Singapore... » READ MORE
3. Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh admits she almost got married, now 'observing' a potential suitor
PHOTO: YouTube/China JiangsuTV Official Channel
Actress Charmaine Sheh, who has not made public any romance for a decade, has revealed that she once almost got married... » READ MORE
4. TikToker warns women about man offering $9,000 for bukkake-themed photoshoot
PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/valeriebubbletea
Some of us receive the odd private message from strangers on our socials, but one indecent request took a TikTok user by surprise... » READ MORE
