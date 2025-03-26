Daily roundup: 7 Singapore restaurants make Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 list — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 7 Singapore restaurants make Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 list

The results of the annual Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 are out.

Seven Singapore establishments have made the top 50, with the results announced in a live awards ceremony...

2. Singapore haze due to particulate matter; situation expected to improve as winds strengthen: NEA

Hazy conditions in Singapore on the morning of March 26 were likely due to the accumulation of particulate matter under light wind conditions over Singapore, said the weatherman.

"The situation is expected to improve in the afternoon...

3. 'I'm falling in love with you': Super Junior's Eunhyuk charmed by Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang's easygoing and extroverted personality continues to charm many who have met and interacted with him. This time, it's Super Junior's Eunhyuk.

The Hong Kong-born superstar, who debuted as a member of South Korean boy group Got7 in 2014...

4. 'Radical redrawing of boundaries': WP chief Pritam Singh questions fairness of electoral boundaries report

Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh has urged Singaporeans to work towards creating "a more balanced political system" in the upcoming General Election, in response to the release of the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) report.

The report, he said, outlined "one of the most radical redrawing of boundaries Singapore...

