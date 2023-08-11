Daily roundup: 70-year-old New Zealander goes on island-wide food tour without repeating a dish - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. From murtabak to chicken rice: 70-year-old New Zealander goes on island-wide food tour without repeating a dish

It's been four years since Terry McLaughlin last stepped foot in Singapore. Now that he's back for a short two-week trip, the New Zealander is on a personal mission... » READ MORE

2. Singapore-born doctor shot in the head in front of family by South African protestors

A Singapore-born British doctor was fatally shot during a protest in South Africa. He was shot dead in front of his wife and two-year-old son... » READ MORE

3. PE2023: Writ of Election issued, Polling Day on Sept 1

Sept 1 will be the day for Singaporeans to head to the ballot boxes to vote for the country's ninth President, if there's more than one qualified candidate... » READ MORE

4. 'We would only have 2 1/2 years left together': Annie Yi gets emotional in letter to son

Most mothers don't want to be away from their children for long periods of time, but that is the case for Annie Yi and her son... » READ MORE

