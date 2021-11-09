Daily roundup: 8 freehold waterfront condos in District 12 that won't break the bank — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 8 freehold waterfront condos in District 12 (Balestier/Toa Payoh) that won't break the bank

You might have noticed that the vast majority of waterfront housing in Singapore is 99-years leasehold in nature.... » READ MORE

2. Pizza Hut is selling $1.10 pizzas till Nov 12

PHOTO: Instagram/pizzahut_sg

Excited about the upcoming 11.11 sales? Besides all the attractive offers on e-commerce platforms, heres' a mouth-watering deal from Pizza Hut... » READ MORE

3. Woman blocks bus with car in Aljunied, gestures rudely at bus driver

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/SG Road Vigilante

In a 51-second video uploaded on Monday (Nov 8), the woman can be seen gesticulating rudely... » READ MORE

4. Chinese man sits entrance exam for top university 13 times, sparking education debate

A 33-year-old man determined to get into Tsinghua University has taken the Chinese college entrance examination 13 times since 2009. PHOTO: Baidu

The story of a 33-year-old man who has taken China's gruelling university entrance examination 13 times in an attempt to get into the prestigious... » READ MORE

