Daily roundup: 80-year-old gets slashed while trying to break up fight in Redhill - and other top stories today

1. 80-year-old gets slashed while trying to break up fight in Redhill

Zhang Yatian (transliteration) thought he was being a good Samaritan, but ended up becoming a victim of a slashing instead... » READ MORE

2. Livestreamer Jayner Teh, Wang Lei's ex-disciple, apologises to Chan Brothers for Europe tour saga

Livestreamer Jayner Teh issued an apology to local travel agency Chan Brothers today (April 15) for comments she made during getai performer and digital content creator Wang Lei's livestreams last July... » READ MORE

3. 'They can buy up to $5,000 at one go': Some money changers run out of Korean won after it falls to new low against Singapore dollar

With the cherry blossom season in full bloom, many Singaporeans may be heading to South Korea.

And with the won dipping to a 10-year low against the Singapore dollar, these travellers have even more to cheer about... » READ MORE

4. 'I don't dare to go home early': Yishun resident living in fear, claims female neighbour harassing him for past 5 years

Home is meant to be a safe space for rest - but this woman may have turned her neighbour's haven into a waking nightmare.

A resident in Yishun has claimed that his neighbour has constantly harassed him for the past five years, Shin Min Daily News reported on Sunday (April 14)... » READ MORE

