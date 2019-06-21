Daily roundup: 9 signs your husband isn't pulling his weight when parenting- and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​9 common signs your husband isn't pulling his weight when parenting

If you've felt your blood pressure boiling and stress levels through the roof, then these might be clear signs that your other half just isn't pulling his weight in the household... » READ MORE

2. Free chicken rice for Pioneer Generation members at Maxwell Food Centre

Who says there's no such thing as a free lunch? You just have to be from the Pioneer Generation to enjoy it... » READ MORE

3. Guy meets random stranger whose life story shames all of us

As one man discovered this week, an unexpected chat with a stranger can end up as a source of life-changing inspiration... » READ MORE

4. 5 smart tricks Singaporeans use to save money when travelling

Every so often, you'll find a friend announcing their holiday on Instagram, turning us green with envy as we watch their feed fill up with photos and videos of their trip... » READ MORE

