Daily roundup: 9 things every first-time HDB homeowner must know before renovating their flat - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Design NEU
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​9 things every first-time HDB homeowner must know before renovating their flat

You may earn a fine of up to $5,000 and other penalties if you did not engage renovation professionals from DRC... » READ MORE

2. ​Rotting body of 68-year-old man retrieved from Bedok North 'trash flat'

PHOTO: Singapore Press Holdings

Mountains of rubbish had to be carted out of the flat before the police were able to retrieve a decomposing body within it... » READ MORE

3. NUS student’s molest victim: I had no idea he wrote an apology

In his apology to Ms Siew, Siow said he had learnt his lesson and would not do it again.
PHOTO: TNP PHOTO/ DAVID SUN

The woman molested by a university student on a train has said that she had not received a letter of apology written by the offender from him... » READ MORE

4. Motorcyclist in Malaysia flung into air after crashing into car driven by Singaporean

PHOTO: Video screengrab

A motorcyclist was flung into the air and suffered a broken hand when he crashed into the back of a car that was attempting to switch lanes... » READ MORE

More about
daily roundup

TRENDING

Rotting body of 68-year-old man retrieved from Bedok North &#039;trash flat&#039;
Rotting body of 68-year-old man retrieved from Bedok North 'trash flat'
Socialite Jamie Chua&#039;s biggest designer bag regrets are all Chanels - an expert shares the best and worst bags to invest in
Socialite Jamie Chua's biggest designer bag regrets are all Chanels - an expert shares the best and worst bags to invest in
Joanne Peh &#039;disappointed&#039; that sex scene in Last Madame didn&#039;t show more
Joanne Peh 'disappointed' that sex scene in Last Madame didn't show more
Free 4th night stay at Conrad hotels, 10,000 free cups of coffee from 7-Eleven &amp; other deals this week
Free 4th night stay at Conrad hotels, 10,000 free cups of coffee from 7-Eleven & other deals this week
My son doesn&#039;t want me to wear a bikini, says Zoe Tay
My son doesn't want me to wear a bikini, says Zoe Tay
NUS student’s molest victim: I had no idea he wrote an apology
NUS student’s molest victim: I had no idea he wrote an apology
Motorcyclist in Malaysia flung into air after crashing into car driven by Singaporean
Motorcyclist in Malaysia flung into air after crashing into car driven by Singaporean
Malaysian teacher staples 10-year-old boy&#039;s ear for not doing his homework
Malaysian teacher staples 10-year-old boy's ear for not doing his homework
Singaporeans misled into paying more for holidays by online travel booking sites: Competition watchdog
Singaporeans misled into paying more for holidays by online travel booking sites
Meme roundup: All the dank parodies about the NUS molester who escaped jail time
Meme roundup: All the dank parodies about the NUS molester who escaped jail time
&#039;What are you scared of? My house is full of lawyers&#039;, penny stock crash accused Quah Su-Ling allegedly said
'What are you scared of? My house is full of lawyers', penny stock crash accused Quah Su-Ling allegedly said
Thai model death &#039;scandal&#039; casts spotlight on murky industry
Thai model death 'scandal' casts spotlight on murky industry

LIFESTYLE

Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono
7 local hawker dishes that are surprisingly easy to cook at home
7 local hawker dishes that are surprisingly easy to cook at home
I did an &#039;Eat, Pray, Love&#039; trip in Nepal after quitting my job and did not regret it
I did an 'Eat, Pray, Love' trip in Nepal after quitting my job and did not regret it
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue

Home Works

7 popular interior design trends that Singapore millennials would love for their home
7 popular interior design trends that Singapore millennials would love for their home
9 things every first-time HDB homeowner must know before renovating their flat
9 things every first-time HDB homeowner must know before renovating their flat
5 cheap plumbing services in Singapore
5 cheap plumbing services in Singapore
7 cosy corners that are also nifty storage spaces
7 cosy corners that are also nifty storage spaces

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Internet sensation The Try Guys, missing one, dying to try laksa. But durian...
Internet sensation The Try Guys, missing one, dying to try laksa. But durian...
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
Ordinary in extraordinary: He is local TV&#039;s first actor with Down syndrome
Ordinary in extraordinary: He is local TV's first actor with Down syndrome

SERVICES