Daily roundup: 9 things every first-time HDB homeowner must know before renovating their flat - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 9 things every first-time HDB homeowner must know before renovating their flat
You may earn a fine of up to $5,000 and other penalties if you did not engage renovation professionals from DRC... » READ MORE
2. Rotting body of 68-year-old man retrieved from Bedok North 'trash flat'
Mountains of rubbish had to be carted out of the flat before the police were able to retrieve a decomposing body within it... » READ MORE
3. NUS student’s molest victim: I had no idea he wrote an apology
The woman molested by a university student on a train has said that she had not received a letter of apology written by the offender from him... » READ MORE
4. Motorcyclist in Malaysia flung into air after crashing into car driven by Singaporean
A motorcyclist was flung into the air and suffered a broken hand when he crashed into the back of a car that was attempting to switch lanes... » READ MORE