Daily roundup: 9 things every first-time HDB homeowner must know before renovating their flat - and other top stories today

1. ​9 things every first-time HDB homeowner must know before renovating their flat

You may earn a fine of up to $5,000 and other penalties if you did not engage renovation professionals from DRC...

2. ​Rotting body of 68-year-old man retrieved from Bedok North 'trash flat'

Mountains of rubbish had to be carted out of the flat before the police were able to retrieve a decomposing body within it...

3. NUS student’s molest victim: I had no idea he wrote an apology

In his apology to Ms Siew, Siow said he had learnt his lesson and would not do it again.

The woman molested by a university student on a train has said that she had not received a letter of apology written by the offender from him...

4. Motorcyclist in Malaysia flung into air after crashing into car driven by Singaporean

A motorcyclist was flung into the air and suffered a broken hand when he crashed into the back of a car that was attempting to switch lanes...