Daily roundup: 995 and 999 among public hotlines disrupted in Singtel landline service outage — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singtel landline service outage: 995 and 999 among public hotlines disrupted

Emergency hotlines operated by the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force were among public service hotlines that were disrupted on Oct 8 due to an issue with Singtel's landline phone service which affected thousands of users... » READ MORE

2. Labubu's appearance in Nine Emperor Gods festival gets internet talking

Labubu dolls have become the latest viral craze in Singapore, and these cute plush figurines recently caused a stir last Friday (Oct 4) with their appearance at a Taoist temple in Tampines... » READ MORE

3. Peranakan-Western stall PangiNut reopens at new location after closing Ang Mo Kio stall due to poor footfall

For two years, Peranakan-Western establishment PangiNut struggled to stay afloat at its Block 215 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 outlet.

This was due to the stall's poor location, which saw low footfall as a result... » READ MORE

4. Former NCT member Taeil allegedly charged with sexually assaulting drunk woman with 2 men

Former NCT member Moon Tae-il, mononymously known as Taeil, has allegedly been charged with sexually assaulting a drunk woman with two other men.

According to South Korean media reports yesterday (Oct 7), the 30-year-old was investigated by the police on charges of special quasi-rape... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com