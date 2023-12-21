Daily roundup: Apple Chan on starting own skincare brand amid challenges and competition — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'I just have to trial and error': Apple Chan on starting own skincare brand amid challenges and competition

When the world was in a state of chaos in 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the entertainment industry almost came to a standstill.

For local actress Apple Chan, who has always wanted to start her own business, it became an opportunity to try and venture into new prospects... » READ MORE

2. Malaysian driver charged $2,700 at Woodlands Checkpoint over VEP fees, says LTA made a mistake

Two Malaysians were recently stopped at the Woodlands Checkpoint and told to cough up $2,700 in outstanding Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) fees.

If not, they'll risk having their car impounded... » READ MORE

3. 'Where was security?' Singaporean finds car 'smashed to pieces' and ransacked in JB

One Singaporean's car was ransacked while he was on holiday in Johor Bahru on Dec 15.

Taking to TikTok last Sunday (Dec 17), user Thebluecarguy said that he had parked his car at KSL D'Esplanade Residence, which was "heavily guarded" with security personnel... » READ MORE

4. 'If the train says it's leaving at 2.02pm, it's leaving at 2.02pm': Exchange student from UK reveals his culture shocks in Singapore

What is often seen as a quirk is sometimes the way of life — yes, we're talking about the cultural shock one faces when moving to a new country.

A British-born content creator, who goes by AJ, faced something similar, having lived in Singapore for four months now... » READ MORE

