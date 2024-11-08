Daily roundup: AstraZeneca to open new $2b facility in Tuas by 2029, promises 800 jobs — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. AstraZeneca to open new $2b facility in Tuas by 2029, promises 800 jobs

AstraZeneca's new $2 billion facility in Tuas, when completed in 2029, will be the company's first end-to-end antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) production site globally... » READ MORE

2. 'I really needed to stop her in emergency': Woman who kicked dog at Coney Island says it was to protect pet

The National Parks Board (NParks) is looking into a case of a dog handler kicking a dog at Coney Island Park... » READ MORE

3. 'Expensive and tastes bad': Chinese tourist complains about bad food experiences in Singapore

Singapore is said to be a foodie's paradise thanks to our diverse range of cuisine, affordable Michelin options, and unique local hawker culture... » READ MORE

4. Ryan Reynolds says Marvel is 'obsessed' with Channing Tatum's Gambit

The 43-year-old actor plays Deadpool in the MCU and he "fought" for the Magic Mike star to land a cameo as the card-flipping mutant with kinetic energy in this year's blockbuster Deadpool and Wolverine... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com