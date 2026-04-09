Daily roundup: Australia PM Anthony Albanese to make 3-day official visit to Singapore — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Australia PM Anthony Albanese to make 3-day official visit to Singapore

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is on a three-day official visit to Singapore from Thursday (April 9) to April 11.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Thursday that the visit... » READ MORE

2. FairPrice to freeze prices for 100 daily essentials until 31 May, double discounts for CHAS cardholders

Supermarket operator FairPrice Group (FPG) will implement a price freeze for 100 of its most popular daily essentials to cushion the rising cost of living amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The price freeze will last from April 9 to May 31, and feature pantry staples such as housebrand rice, oil, eggs, fresh and... » READ MORE

3. Hong Ling and Nick Teo's new Balinese-style home has cats' own room with pet door

Cat owners, here's some home inspo for you.

Local celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo gave a tour of their new modern Balinese-inspired home in an episode of... » READ MORE

4. Drink containers without deposit mark cannot be returned via machine; recycle it, urges BCRS

Slightly over a week after the beverage container return scheme (BCRS) kicked in, the scheme's licensed operator said it has received feedback that some members of public are unable to return their containers via the Return Right machines.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (April 8), the operator said the most likely cause of containers being... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com