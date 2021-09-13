Daily roundup: Authorities can order take down of 'hostile' social media posts under proposed law to counter foreign interference - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Under proposed new law to counter foreign interference, authorities can order take down of 'hostile' social media posts

A proposed law will give the authorities new powers to counter foreign attempts to influence domestic politics, incite social tensions or sway key national decisions... » READ MORE

2. SingHealth doctor, 44, dies from leukaemia: She wanted to write letters to her 3 kids for every growing-up year she'd miss

PHOTO: Facebook/mparader, SingHealth

A SingHealth Polyclinics director who helped to launch the government healthcare system's first 24-hour prescription collection service has died of leukaemia after suffering a relapse this year... » READ MORE

3. 9/11, 20 years later: Remembering Betty Ann Ong, the flight attendant who alerted a nation

PHOTO: Cathie Ong-Herrera, Mantai Chow

Her early, vital and detailed account of what was occurring helped the US government realise the extent of the day’s attacks by al-Qaeda... » READ MORE

4. 'They were victims, too': Indonesian mother forgives teen suicide bombers who killed her sons

PHOTO: Instagram

Wenny Angelina Hudojo’s older child Evan would have turned 15 this year, celebrating his birthday with mum, dad and younger brother Nathan at their home in Surabaya, Indonesia... » READ MORE

