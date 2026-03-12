Daily roundup: Avantgardey's Singapore concert filled with nods to local culture including laksa tasting — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Avantgardey's Singapore concert filled with nods to local culture including laksa tasting

Avantgardey has finally brought their trademark eccentricity to our shores.

The Japanese dance group, which gained global fame after their appearance on America's Got Talent in 2023, bedazzled with their first Let's Groove!! Asia Tour show last night (March 11) at The Theatre at Mediacorp, with one more to follow today.... » READ MORE

2. Japan's Michelin-recognised eatery Tonkatsu Daiki to open in Singapore

For a taste of Osaka, diners in Singapore can check out Tonkatsu Daiki, a new restaurant opening right in the heart of Orchard.

The eatery, located at Ngee Ann City, is slated to open on March 21... » READ MORE

3. Seventeen's Mingyu photobombs tourists in Singapore

They were at the right place at the right time.

A video taken by a group of friends from Indonesia has gone viral overnight because of a special cameo from Seventeen's Mingyu... » READ MORE

4. Consumer watchdog urges fuel companies to 'exercise restraint' as pump prices in Singapore rise again

Fuel companies in Singapore have raised their posted prices for all petrol grades — for the third day in a row.

Oil prices on Wednesday (March 11) remained volatile, with Brent crude surging back above US$90 per barrel, as the market weighs a potential record-breaking International Energy Agency (IEA) strategic reserves release... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com