Daily roundup: Banks in Singapore phasing out OTP login for digital token users to combat scams — and other top stories today

1. Banks in Singapore phasing out OTP login for digital token users to combat scams

Major banks in Singapore will begin phasing out the use of one-time passwords (OTP) for bank account logins by customers who are digital token users.

These banks include DBS, OCBC and UOB... » READ MORE

2. 'We are legally husband and wife!' Simonboy officially ties the knot with partner Simongirl

After being engaged for a few months, Simon Kung, who is better known as Simonboy, is a happily married man... » READ MORE

3. 'Some of them prioritise being an influencer': Xiang Yun on younger generation of local actors

What do you think of young actors in the local showbiz scene now?

Christopher Lee posed this question to fellow veteran actors Xiang Yun, Aileen Tan and Hong Huifang in a latest episode of his culinary talk show Dishing with Chris Lee Season 2... » READ MORE

4. Eunos resident claims renovation debris from next door killed his 8 carps worth $5,000, burst his car tyres 4 times

Cracks in the ceiling, flat car tyres, dead fishes. A homeowner in Eunos has had enough of the damage he has to suffer because of his neighbour's renovation works... » READ MORE

