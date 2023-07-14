Daily roundup: Blackpink's Jennie posts photos wearing outfit from rumoured date with BTS' V — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Romance with BTS' V lowkey confirmed? Blackpink's Jennie posts photos wearing outfit from rumoured date

The saga of Jennie and V's rumoured romance has seen its newest plot twist.

From personal photos being leaked to a friend possibly betraying the pair, it all came to a head when a French journalist claimed to see them walking hand-in-hand in Paris back in May... » READ MORE

2. Diner tries to drink water from own bottle in Bugis coffee shop, gets stopped by staff

While some coffee shop staff would usually turn a blind eye to diners bringing in their own drinks, you can't expect the same leniency in this establishment.

A diner, surnamed Chen, shared with Shin Min Daily News that she was eating at a coffee shop along Queen Street at Bugis on Monday (July 10) and tried to drink from her own water bottle, but a staff member discouraged her... » READ MORE

3. Hawker Chan still eats soy sauce chicken daily, commutes by bicycle despite fame and condo upgrade

After winning a Michelin star and getting roped in to expand his humble hawker stall into a chain of restaurants in Singapore and overseas, life has certainly improved for Chan Hon Meng.

But perhaps not as drastically as one might think... » READ MORE

4. 'I'll donate them periodically': Bishan resident responds to complaints about items cluttering her corridor

This Bishan resident might well be seen as a good Samaritan to some, but certainly not to some of her neighbours.

The woman, who lives at Block 134 Bishan Street 12, has seemingly stepped on the toes of some of her neighbours for stacking a wide assortment of items along the common corridor outside her unit, reported Shin Min Daily News on Tuesday (July 11)... » READ MORE

