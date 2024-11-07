Daily roundup: Body retrieved near Woodlands jetty following report of man falling overboard — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Body retrieved near Woodlands jetty following report of man falling overboard

A body was recovered from the waters near Woodlands Waterfront Jetty on Nov 7, after search-and-rescue operations were conducted in response to a report that a man had fallen into the water earlier that morning... » READ MORE

2. 'It might be my last time seeing her': Marcus Chin emotional recalling his goodbye to girlfriend before heart surgery

Marcus Chin said "three words" to his girlfriend May as he was being wheeled into the operating theatre... » READ MORE

3. Max Maeder selling curry puffs draws crowds, with some lining up before dawn

True to his word, Olympic bronze medallist Max Maeder donned a red T-shirt and was seen serving some piping hot curry puffs to a long line of customers on Thursday (Nov 7) morning... » READ MORE

4. Wang Lei speaks of 'betrayal' following another apology by fellow livestreamers to Chan Brothers

Following a joint public apology by livestreamers Elvin Low and Zzen Chan to Chan Brothers Travel on Wednesday (Nov 6) for allegations made against the agency, veteran getai performer Wang Lei has expressed that the duo's statements "do not represent [his] position"... » READ MORE

