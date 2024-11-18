Daily roundup: 'Bomb victims' treated, 'hostages' freed in ITE College West counter-terrorism exercise — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Bomb victims' treated, 'hostages' freed in ITE College West counter-terrorism exercise

The peace at Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College West was shattered when a loud blast rocked the car park at 11am.

Sensing that his presence was discovered, a "suicide bomber" detonated his backpack containing an improvised explosive device... » READ MORE

2. Woman gets 3 weeks' jail for offering $65 bribe to Singapore auxiliary cop along Causeway

A woman who was caught illegally driving in the bus lane along the Causeway attempted to bribe a Singapore auxiliary police officer with RM50 (S$15) and $50... » READ MORE

3. Free photo booth and keyring-making: Why K-drama Light Shop's Disney+ pop-up is worth a visit

If you're looking for something fun to do in town, this one's for you.

Disney+ is holding a pop-up event for their upcoming K-drama Light Shop and good news - it's free of charge... » READ MORE

4. 'We gave him a second chance': Noodle chain fires employee who argued with customer at Tampines stall

The noodle stall worker who argued with a customer over the "free upsize" in a Tampines coffee shop has been fired... » READ MORE

