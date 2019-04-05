Daily roundup: Boy rushes chick to hospital after hitting it with bike - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 6-year-old boy rushes chick to hospital after hitting it with his bike

Wide-eyed Derek C Lalchhanhima from Sairang, India was captured holding a dead chick in one hand and a 10-rupee bill in the other, in a photo that touched the hearts of netizens... » READ MORE

2. Man scammed minutes after ignoring advisory on credit-for-sex scams

The man, who wanted to be known only as Mr Tan, said he was browsing through online classifieds on March 12 when he came across someone claiming to provide sexual services... » READ MORE

3. Singaporean man transitioned to woman while being single parent to 9-year-old girl



Photo: Screengrab/YouTube/The T Project

To her surprise, she received the nine-year-old's blessings and support, which gave her the courage to do it... » READ MORE

4. Two men taken to hospital, one arrested after fight at Geylang coffee shop



Photo: Stomp

A 51-year-old man was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon... » READ MORE