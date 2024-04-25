Daily roundup: Bright Vachirawit dating Thai singer Nene - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'She makes me feel warm and safe': Bright Vachirawit dating Thai singer Nene

They starred in the 2020 boys' love hit drama 2gether and are now dating.

Thai star Bright Vachirawit and singer Nene Pornnapan confirmed their relationship yesterday (April 22) after photos of them holding hands in Japan circulated on social media... » READ MORE

2. Looking for a new job? Haidilao is hiring a private tutor, offers pay of at least $4,500

A quick scroll through Jobstreet will show you that Chinese hotpot giant Haidilao is looking to hire waiters, kitchen assistants and food runners — nothing out of the ordinary.

But among these, there's a job listing from them that will definitely catch your eye, and that's one for a private tutor... » READ MORE

3. Car workshop employee files police report after posting video of Tampines crash

Anthony Soon, an administrative manager at car workshop Success United, has filed a police report claiming he is the victim of false allegations and harassment after he posted a video of the Tampines crash that claimed two lives on Monday (April 22).

The 25-second clip, which has since been removed, appeared to be dashcam footage from a white Mercedes... » READ MORE

4. 'We've made the difficult decision': Michelin-approved Shi Wei Da Satay Bee Hoon in Bedok to shutter on April 30

After 30 years of operations, Shi Wei Da Satay Bee Hoon will be closing its doors for good at the end of April.

The Michelin-approved hawker stall in Bedok made the announcement via its Facebook page on Tuesday (April 23)... » READ MORE

