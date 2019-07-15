Daily roundup: 'Burnt pig' comments still get S.H.E's Selina in tears 9 years later - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​'Burnt pig' comments still get S.H.E's Selina in tears 9 years later

Selina Jen may be a survivor but even the simplest words can cut deep enough to shake her...

2. ​Hacker behind rude messages on Instagram account, says Foodpanda

PHOTO: Video screengrabs

Some diners in Singapore may have received inappropriate replies over the past few days while contacting Foodpanda's Instagram account...

3. SIA plane delayed after it strikes several birds while landing in Paris airport

PHOTO: Facebook/Liew

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) plane was delayed after it met with a rather feathery and bloody welcome when it landed in Paris on Thursday morning (July 11)...

4. Police confirm body of abducted girl, 9, found in waters off eastern China

PHOTO: Weibo

The body of a nine-year-old girl at the centre of an abduction case that has gripped China has been found after a huge police search in the eastern province of Zhejiang...