Daily roundup: 'Burnt pig' comments still get S.H.E's Selina in tears 9 years later - and other top stories today

AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​'Burnt pig' comments still get S.H.E's Selina in tears 9 years later

Selina Jen may be a survivor but even the simplest words can cut deep enough to shake her... » READ MORE

2. ​Hacker behind rude messages on Instagram account, says Foodpanda

Some diners in Singapore may have received inappropriate replies over the past few days while contacting Foodpanda's Instagram account... » READ MORE

3. SIA plane delayed after it strikes several birds while landing in Paris airport

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) plane was delayed after it met with a rather feathery and bloody welcome when it landed in Paris on Thursday morning (July 11)... » READ MORE

4. Police confirm body of abducted girl, 9, found in waters off eastern China

The body of a nine-year-old girl at the centre of an abduction case that has gripped China has been found after a huge police search in the eastern province of Zhejiang... » READ MORE

More about

daily roundup
