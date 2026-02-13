Daily roundup: Bus catches fire along PIE — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Black smoke, burning flames: Bus catches fire along PIE

An SBS Transit bus went up in flames along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday (Feb 13), as captured in footage sent by an AsiaOne reader.

In one of two separate videos, black smoke can be seen billowing across multiple lanes as the person behind the camera approaches from the oncoming lane... » READ MORE

2. Chang Cheng F&B group gives out at least 100 gold plaques worth over $500k to long-serving employees

Long-serving employees of local food and beverage company Chang Cheng Holdings were presented with gold plaques in recognition of their service during the company's 32nd anniversary celebration recently.

The banquet, held at the Fairmont Singapore on Friday (Feb 6) from 10pm to 1am, had over 100 tables and featured live performances, a lucky draw, and delicacies such as abalone, reported Shin Min Daily News... » READ MORE

3. Rebecca Lim on 1st drama after 3 years: 'Every day, we had to wipe the smiles off our faces'

In a recent interview with AsiaOne, local actress Rebecca Lim spoke about her experiences returning to her first drama in three years.

Her appearance in Mediacorp's English series Aunty Lee's Deadly Delights also marks her first role in a long-form drama, which took nine months to film... » READ MORE

4. Shoppers hold man who fell down escalator at PLQ, take him to seek first aid for bleeding foot

When a man tumbled down an escalator at PLQ Mall, mallgoers standing behind moved quickly to break his fall.

The incident was captured on camera by one of the Good Samaritans, David King Raj, who posted the footage on social media on Wednesday (Feb 11)... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com