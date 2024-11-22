Daily roundup: Can Emerald Hill actors Shaun Chen, Elvin Ng, Nick Teo and Desmond Ng survive living in the 1960s? — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. E-Junkies: Can Emerald Hill actors Shaun Chen, Elvin Ng, Nick Teo and Desmond Ng survive living in the 1960s?

In July, AsiaOne was invited to visit the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Batu Pahat, Malaysia, which was one of the sets for upcoming period drama Emerald Hill set in the period 1950s to the 1970s.

We spoke to actors Shaun Chen, Elvin Ng, Nick Teo and Desmond Ng and asked them whether they think they could survive the post-war years... » READ MORE

2. Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas debuts in Singapore, here's what to expect

If you're a cruise enthusiast or someone who needs a short getaway, there's something new in town to look forward to.

Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas is in Singapore for its first-ever season in Asia and will be replacing Spectrum of the Seas, which was here for around two years... » READ MORE

3. 'No choice but to bear with it': Complaints about lines appearing on phone screen double, says Case

Ace Chew discovered about five green lines on the screen of his Samsung Note 20 Ultra early this year, around three years after he purchased it.

The 24-year-old student told AsiaOne that although the lines did not affect him while texting, they did prove bothersome when he watched videos on his phone... » READ MORE

4. Malaysian man to be publicly caned at mosque for Islamic crime of close proximity

A 42-year-old father of five faces a public caning at a mosque in Malaysia after being convicted of the Islamic crime of 'khalwat', or close proximity between unmarried couples, for the third time, a state official and media reports said... » READ MORE

