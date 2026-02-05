Daily roundup: Canadian influencer challenges runners in Singapore for $50, draws calls to race Shanti Pereira — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

Canadian influencer challenges runners in Singapore for $50, draws calls to race Shanti Pereira... » READ MORE

If you're a fan of the famous claypot hokkien mee in Toa Payoh, you might want to pay a visit before the stall closes... » READ MORE

Mark Lee believes his road to fame started with a dustbin... » READ MORE

Nearly six weeks after the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project team celebrated a testing milestone when it completed their first train dynamic run, there's reason to celebrate again... » READ MORE

