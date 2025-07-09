Daily roundup: Cat A COE prices cross $100k mark again in first bidding exercise for July 2025 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Cat A COE prices cross $100k mark again in first bidding exercise for July 2025
Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices continued their upward trend in the first bidding exercise for July 2025, with Cat A premiums crossing the $100,000 mark again for the first time since May.
Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines... » READ MORE
2. Family of police trainee who died in accident reaches out to good Samaritans who stopped to help
The parents of a 19-year-old police trainee from the Home Team Academy who died last month have thanked the passers-by who came to their son's aid.
Mohammad Irfan Nur Iman Bin Azhar died in a road traffic accident... » READ MORE
3. No joke: Woman makes out with Xiao Zhan's standee in Malaysia shopping mall
A woman was spotted making out in a shopping mall in Malaysia — with a live-sized standee of Chinese actor Xiao Zhan.
In a social media post yesterday (July 7), a young woman with pink hair is seen cozying up to a standee... » READ MORE
4. Jurong West homeowner evicts tenant after power bank catches fire and damages flat
A homeowner has reportedly asked a tenant to move out, after a power bank belonging to the latter purportedly caught fire while it was being charged and damaged a bedroom.
The incident occurred in a four-room flat at Block 339B Kang Ching Road... » READ MORE
